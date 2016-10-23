Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) scores against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) walks off the field after being relieved during the eighth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Cubs win 5-0 to advance to the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; The Chicago Cubs celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) and shortstop Addison Russell (27) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The long-suffering Chicago Cubs advanced to the World Series for the first time in 71 years with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Cubs, known as the "The Lovable Losers" given years of heartbreak and misery since their last World Series triumph in 1908, clinched the best-of-seven National League Championship Series 4-2 at home and set off wild celebrations across the city.

Chicago will face the Cleveland Indians, who have not celebrated a Major League Baseball title since 1948, in the best-of-seven World Series starting on Tuesday in Ohio.

