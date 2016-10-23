Two children killed in Georgia home invasion: police
NEW YORK Two children were killed early on Saturday in a home invasion in a small Georgia city, police said.
The long-suffering Chicago Cubs advanced to the World Series for the first time in 71 years with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The Cubs, known as the "The Lovable Losers" given years of heartbreak and misery since their last World Series triumph in 1908, clinched the best-of-seven National League Championship Series 4-2 at home and set off wild celebrations across the city.
Chicago will face the Cleveland Indians, who have not celebrated a Major League Baseball title since 1948, in the best-of-seven World Series starting on Tuesday in Ohio.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue/Andrew Both)
More than 80 protesters were arrested on Saturday after clashing with police near a pipeline construction site in North Dakota, according to the local sheriff's department, which said pepper spray was used on some demonstrators.
NEW YORK A singer knelt while performing the national anthem at a Miami Heat basketball game on Friday and opened her jacket to reveal a shirt that read "Black Lives Matter," a variation on a protest that has punctuated many U.S. sporting events since the summer.