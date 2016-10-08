FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nationals v Dodgers Game Two playoff postponed by rain
October 8, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Nationals v Dodgers Game Two playoff postponed by rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; The tarp covers the infield before game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Game Two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals was rained out Saturday at Nationals Park.

The game was slated to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET (2008 GMT) but rain was in the forecast most of the evening, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced around 3:15 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Game Two will be held Sunday at 1:08 p.m. and the rest of the schedule for the series will remain the same, with Game 3 slated for Monday in Los Angeles. Sunday was originally slated to be a travel day for the two teams.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead on Friday in Washington with a 4-3 win as Clayton Kershaw got the win while going five innings. Washington starter Max Scherzer was tagged with the loss after going six innings.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
