Nationals v Dodgers Game Two playoff postponed by rain

(The Sports Xchange) - Game Two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals was rained out Saturday at Nationals Park.

The game was slated to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET (2008 GMT) but rain was in the forecast most of the evening, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced around 3:15 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Game Two will be held Sunday at 1:08 p.m. and the rest of the schedule for the series will remain the same, with Game 3 slated for Monday in Los Angeles. Sunday was originally slated to be a travel day for the two teams.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead on Friday in Washington with a 4-3 win as Clayton Kershaw got the win while going five innings. Washington starter Max Scherzer was tagged with the loss after going six innings.