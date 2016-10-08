Konta breaks into top 10 after reaching China final
Britain's Johanna Konta will become the first British woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings for 32 years on Monday after reaching the China Open final on Saturday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Game Two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals was rained out Saturday at Nationals Park.
The game was slated to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET (2008 GMT) but rain was in the forecast most of the evening, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced around 3:15 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Game Two will be held Sunday at 1:08 p.m. and the rest of the schedule for the series will remain the same, with Game 3 slated for Monday in Los Angeles. Sunday was originally slated to be a travel day for the two teams.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead on Friday in Washington with a 4-3 win as Clayton Kershaw got the win while going five innings. Washington starter Max Scherzer was tagged with the loss after going six innings.
(Editing by Andrew Both)
Top seed Andy Murray continued his pursuit of Novak Djokovic in the race to end the year as number one in the ATP rankings with a crushing 6-2 6-3 defeat of Spain's David Ferrer to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants to give more power to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the fight against drug-cheating by athletes, it said on Saturday.