Mets' Harvey ignites fans, team with rousing performance

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after being relieved in the 8th inning against the Chicago Cubs in game one of the NLCS at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mets fans wondered in recent weeks how committed pitcher Matt Harvey was to their campaign to win the National League pennant.

He laid those concerns to rest in Saturday’s NL Championship Series opener with a brilliant outing in which he showed both talent and grit in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Harvey set down the first 12 Cubs he faced, six by strikeout, with a virtuoso performance that had the packed Citi Field crowd chanting “Harvey, Harvey” in the first inning.

“That was huge, for him to come out and electrify the crowd the way he did,” catcher Travis d‘Arnaud told Reuters.

”That’s what pumped us up, executing pitch after pitch after pitch. It fired us all up and we knew that it was going to be a great game.

“He had command of all of his pitches and he was just out there having fun.”

Harvey surprised some club officials late in the season when he expressed concerns about how many innings he could pitch in his comeback from elbow surgery that wiped out his entire 2014 season.

He then backtracked and said he was keenly looking forward to the postseason but missed a mandatory workout ahead of their first playoff series, again bringing his resolve into question.

In front of a raucous crowd of 44,000, however, Harvey displayed the huge talent that first gave Mets fans reason for optimism and made him the choice to start the 2013 All Star game at Citi Field.

He even lobbied manager Terry Collins to let him stay in the game and pitch in the eighth despite already having thrown more than 90 pitches.

Harvey retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up a home run that finally ended his night.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation or talk going around the past month,” said Harvey, who had not gone that far in a game in two months. “I kind of wanted to stop all that and really go out there and do everything I could for the team.”

The 26-year-old also showed determination after getting hit in the upper right arm by a wicked line drive off the bat of Dexter Fowler leading off the sixth.

The Mets pitcher waved to the dugout that he was alright and after a meeting on the mound won the debate about staying in and immediately made a fine fielding play and bullet throw to retire the next batter.

“I wanted this game bad,” he said.