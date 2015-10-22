Mets manager Collins ponders roots after NLCS win

October 20, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) argues a call with umpire Ted Barrett (65) during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs in game three of the NLCS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - New York Mets manager Terry Collins savored his team’s National League Championship Series sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday before his thoughts turned to his late parents and a life in baseball.

The 66-year-old has managed in nearly 1,700 Major League Baseball games, and spent decades as a coach and minor league manager, and will finally take a team to the World Series following New York’s 8-3 victory at Wrigley Field.

“Baseball has been my life, my whole life,” Collins said.

”I was one of those guys that started playing when he was four or five.

“This day would have been my mom and dad’s wedding anniversary, had they been alive,” he added, calculating that it was 73 years ago they were married.

”I remember, when I was 12 years old I was such a baseball fan, I was begging my mom to (let me) stay home and watch the (1960) World Series between the Yankees and the Pirates.

”And she wrote me a note to get me out of school, that I was sick so I could stay home. Because the World Series were all in the daytime back then, I could stay home and watch.

“I‘m sitting there tonight thinking, holy crap, now you’re in it after all these years. It was worth the wait.”

The win that clinched the Mets’ fifth trip to a World Series, and first since 2000, was fueled by red-hot Daniel Murphy and Lucas Duda, who broke out of a post-season slump with a homer and a double good for five runs in his first at-bats.

Murphy hammered an eighth-inning blast that gave him a record six post season games in a row with a homer.

“There’s times when players who are good players, once in a while they get to show the world how good they really are,” said Collins, who began managing the Mets in 2011. “So far in the post season Daniel Murphy has done that.”

Murphy posted 14 homers during the regular season, a career high.

“He is a good player. He is an overachiever. He’s not blessed with the greatest of talents. He can hit. But this guy works to make himself a good player, and that’s why I love him,” added Collins.

As for Duda, critics wondered if he should be benched after producing only three singles in 24 at-bats for a .125 average.

“Once in a while you show players you’ve got confidence in them, and I thought I did that with Lucas, knowing that if he breaks out, he can carry us,” Collins said.

“And tonight he broke out.”