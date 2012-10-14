Giants' Bumgarner to face Cardinals' Lynn in opener

(Reuters) - San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner will start game one of the National League Championship Series when the Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Giants said on Saturday.

The Cardinals previously announced Lance Lynn would be their starter in the opener of the best-of-seven series.

San Francisco started top right-hander Matt Cain twice during the NL Division Series win over the Cincinnati Reds, paving the way for the 23-year-old Bumgarner to get the opening championship series assignment.

Bumgarner went 16-11 during the regular season with a 3.37 earned run average in 32 starts. He lost game two of the division series, giving up four earned runs and seven hits in four-plus innings.

“I‘m ready to get back out there,” Bumgarner told reporters.

“I had a lot of rest and just excited to get started and get us started on a good note and just go out there and make pitches and have the focus I need to have.”

The right-handed Lynn compiled a 18-7 record in the regular season, recording a 3.78 earned run average in 35 games.

The All-Star pitcher made relief appearances in three games in the division series against the Washington Nationals, winning game two and losing game four when he gave up a ninth-inning home run.

“This year I’ve started games, relieved games, done it all over the last two years,” said Lynn.

”So I‘m sure tomorrow won’t be any different than any other time.

The Giants also announced Ryan Vogelsong will start game two of the series on Monday in San Francisco.

Vogelsong held Cincinnati to one run and three hits in five innings in game three of the division series. The right-hander had a 14-9 record in the regular season, recording a 3.37 earned run average in 31 starts.