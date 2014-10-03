Peavy sharp as Giants beat Nationals 3-2 in Game One

Oct 3, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jake Peavy (22) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of game one of the 2014 NLDS playoff baseball game at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants got a stellar outing from veteran starter Jake Peavy and beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 in Game One of their best-of-five National League Divisional Series on Friday.

Peavy, acquired from Boston in July, gave up only two hits and no runs in five two-thirds innings, and the Giants held on despite giving up two solo home runs in the seventh inning.

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg yielded eight hits, all singles, and two runs in five innings.

The Nationals had the best regular season record in the National League, while the Giants had to win a wild-card game against Pittsburgh to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Giants, the 2010 and 2012 World Series champions, won their ninth consecutive postseason game.