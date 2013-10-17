Mickey Mouse stuff from power hitter Gonzalez in LA

October 16, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe (5) and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) celebrate the 6-4 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in game five of the National League Championship Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mickey Mouse played a cameo role in the National League Championship Series on Wednesday when Adrian Gonzalez blasted two home runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers stave off playoff elimination.

The big-hitting left-hander cupped his hands to his ears, mimicking the famous cartoon rodent, as he made his way to the dugout after his first homer had soared over right field in the bottom of the third inning to put the Dodgers ahead for good.

That gesture was an apparent reference to comments made by St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Adam Wainwright, who had accused Gonzalez of “some Mickey Mouse stuff” as he celebrated a double during Monday’s Game Three.

“The Mickey Mouse ears, I was just having fun with the comment that was made earlier,” Gonzalez told reporters after the Dodgers had won 6-4 on Wednesday to trim the Cardinals lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series

“Nothing against them or anything,” he smiled. “It was just to have fun.”

Asked if he was at all concerned that some Cardinals players might take exception to his ‘Mickey Mouse’ antics, Gonzalez replied: ”I don’t see it that way.

October 16, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) rounds the bases after he hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in game five of the National League Championship Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

”I think you guys are building it up more than anything. I think it just gave us the lead and there is no emotion. It’s just having fun.

“I‘m going to retire them so they’re not talked about once again. It’s just something that doesn’t need to be talked about. It was just for fun. I don’t need it to get out of hand here because it shouldn’t be.”

At that point, Gonzalez was interrupted by Dodgers outfielder Carl Crawford, who had struck the second home run of the afternoon for the home team.

“Once you start it, you’ve got to keep going,” Crawford said as the interview room erupted in laughter.

“I‘m pretty sure it rubbed them the wrong way and they’re going to use that as some kind of fuel, so you might as well keep doing it, Adrian.”

Gonzalez replied with a broad grin: “Hey, if Carl wants them, it’s for him, not for anybody else.”

The series now moves back to St. Louis for Friday’s Game Six.