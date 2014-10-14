Giants edge Cardinals in 10th for 2-1 series lead

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on a wild throw in the 10th inning on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.
Reliever Randy Choate threw wildly to first on Gregor Blanco’s attempted sacrifice bunt to allow Brandon Crawford to score from second base for the winning run.
The visiting Cardinals had battled back after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning with two runs in the fourth and single tallies in the sixth and seventh before falling in the 10th.
Game Four is scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco.
