Giants edge Cardinals in 10th for 2-1 series lead

Oct 14, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Juan Perez (2) hits a single during the tenth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in game three of the 2014 NLCS playoff baseball game at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on a wild throw in the 10th inning on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Reliever Randy Choate threw wildly to first on Gregor Blanco’s attempted sacrifice bunt to allow Brandon Crawford to score from second base for the winning run.

The visiting Cardinals had battled back after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning with two runs in the fourth and single tallies in the sixth and seventh before falling in the 10th.

Game Four is scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco.