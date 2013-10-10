FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penpix of teams in National League championship
#Sports News
October 10, 2013 / 10:48 PM / 4 years ago

Penpix of teams in National League championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series for a place in the 2013 World Series.

- -

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Manager: Mike Matheny

Stadium: Busch Stadium

World Series titles: 11 (1926, 1931, 1934, 1942, 1944, 1946, 1964, 1967, 1982, 2006, 2011)

2013 Regular season record: 97-65

Most home runs: Carlos Beltran (24)

Most wins by a pitcher: Adam Wainwright (19)

How they qualified: Won National League Central Division then beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in the division series

- -

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Manager: Don Mattingly

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

World Series titles: 6 (1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988)

2013 regular season record: 92-70

Most home runs: Adrian Gonzalez (22)

Most wins by a pitcher: Clayton Kershaw (16)

How they qualified: Won National League West Division then beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the division series

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
