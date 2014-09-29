Penpix of teams in MLB playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the 10 teams that qualified for the 2014 Major League Baseball playoffs.
Manager: Buck Showalter
Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
World Series titles: 3 (1983, 1970, 1966)
2014 regular season record: 96-66
Most home runs: 40 (Nelson Cruz)
Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Chen Wei-yin)
How they qualified: Won American League East Division
Manager: Brad Ausmus
Stadium: Comerica Park
World Series titles: 4 (1984, 1968, 1945, 1935)
2014 regular season record: 90-72
Most home runs: 32 (Victor Martinez)
Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Max Scherzer)
How they qualified: Won American League Central Division
Manager: Mike Scioscia
Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
World Series titles: 1 (2002)
2014 regular season record: 98-64
Most home runs: 36 (Mike Trout)
Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Jared Weaver)
How they qualified: Won American League West Division
Manager: Ned Yost
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
World Series titles: 1 (1985)
2014 regular season record: 89-73
Most home runs: 19 (Alex Gordon)
Most wins by a pitcher: 14 (Yordano Ventura, James Shields)
How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card
Manager: Bob Melvin
Stadium: O.co Coliseum
World Series titles: 9 (1989, 1974, 1973, 1972, *1930, *1929, *1913, *1911, *1910)
2014 regular season record: 88-74
Most home runs: 29 (Josh Donaldson)
Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Jon Lester)
How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card
Manager: Matt Williams
Stadium: Nationals Park
World Series titles: 0
2014 regular season record: 96-66
Most home runs: 26 (Adam LaRoche)
Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Doug Fister)
How they qualified: Won National League East Division
Manager: Mike Matheny
Stadium: Busch Stadium
World Series titles: 11 (2011, 2006, 1982, 1967, 1964, 1946, 1944, 1942, 1934, 1931, 1926)
2014 regular season record: 90-72
Most home runs: 21 (Jhonny Peralta)
Most wins by a pitcher: 20 (Adam Wainwright)
How they qualified:
Manager: Don Mattingly
Stadium: Dodger Stadium
World Series titles: 6 (1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, **1955)
2014 regular season record: 94-68
Most home runs: 27 (Adrian Gonzalez)
Most wins by a pitcher: 21 (Clayton Kershaw)
How they qualified: Won National League West Division
Manager: Clint Hurdle
Stadium: PNC Park
World Series titles: 5 (1979, 1971, 1960, 1925, 1909)
2014 regular season record: 88-74
Most home runs: 25 (Andrew McCutchen)
Most wins by a pitcher: 13 (Edinson Volquez)
How they qualified:
Manager: AT&T Park
Stadium: Bruce Bochy
World Series titles: 7 (2012, 2010, ^1954, ^1933, ^1922, ^1921, ^1905)
2014 regular season record: 88-74
Most home runs: 22 (Buster Posey)
Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Madison Bumgarner)
How they qualified:
(*) As Philadelphia Athletics
(**) As Brooklyn Dodgers
(^) As New York Giants
Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes