Penpix of teams in MLB playoffs
#Sports News
September 29, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Penpix of teams in MLB playoffs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the 10 teams that qualified for the 2014 Major League Baseball playoffs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Manager: Buck Showalter

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

    World Series titles: 3 (1983, 1970, 1966)

2014 regular season record: 96-66

    Most home runs: 40 (Nelson Cruz)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Chen Wei-yin)

    How they qualified: Won American League East Division

- -

DETROIT TIGERS

Manager: Brad Ausmus

    Stadium: Comerica Park

    World Series titles: 4 (1984, 1968, 1945, 1935)

2014 regular season record: 90-72

    Most home runs: 32 (Victor Martinez)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Max Scherzer)

    How they qualified: Won American League Central Division

- -

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Manager: Mike Scioscia

    Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

    World Series titles: 1 (2002)

2014 regular season record: 98-64

    Most home runs: 36 (Mike Trout)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Jared Weaver)

    How they qualified: Won American League West Division

- -

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

    Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

    World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2014 regular season record: 89-73

    Most home runs: 19 (Alex Gordon)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 14 (Yordano Ventura, James Shields)

    How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card

- -

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Manager: Bob Melvin

    Stadium: O.co Coliseum

    World Series titles: 9 (1989, 1974, 1973, 1972, *1930, *1929, *1913, *1911, *1910)

2014 regular season record: 88-74

    Most home runs: 29 (Josh Donaldson)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Jon Lester)

    How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card

- - - -

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Manager: Matt Williams

    Stadium: Nationals Park

    World Series titles: 0

2014 regular season record: 96-66

    Most home runs: 26 (Adam LaRoche)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 16 (Doug Fister)

    How they qualified: Won National League East Division

- -

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Manager: Mike Matheny

    Stadium: Busch Stadium

    World Series titles: 11 (2011, 2006, 1982, 1967, 1964, 1946, 1944, 1942, 1934, 1931, 1926)

2014 regular season record: 90-72

    Most home runs: 21 (Jhonny Peralta)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 20 (Adam Wainwright)

    How they qualified:

- -

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Manager: Don Mattingly

    Stadium: Dodger Stadium

    World Series titles: 6 (1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, **1955)

2014 regular season record: 94-68

    Most home runs: 27 (Adrian Gonzalez)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 21 (Clayton Kershaw)

    How they qualified: Won National League West Division

- -

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Manager: Clint Hurdle

    Stadium: PNC Park

    World Series titles: 5 (1979, 1971, 1960, 1925, 1909)

2014 regular season record: 88-74

    Most home runs: 25 (Andrew McCutchen)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 13 (Edinson Volquez)

    How they qualified:

- -

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Manager: AT&T Park

    Stadium: Bruce Bochy

    World Series titles: 7 (2012, 2010, ^1954, ^1933, ^1922, ^1921, ^1905)

2014 regular season record: 88-74

    Most home runs: 22 (Buster Posey)

    Most wins by a pitcher: 18 (Madison Bumgarner)

    How they qualified:

- -

(*) As Philadelphia Athletics

(**) As Brooklyn Dodgers

(^) As New York Giants

Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
