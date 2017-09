Brief profiles of MLB postseason teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the 10 teams that qualified for the 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2015 regular season record: 95-67

Most home runs: Kendrys Morales, Mike Moustakas (22)

Most wins by a pitcher: Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez (13)

How they qualified: Won American League Central division

- -

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Manager: John Gibbons

Stadium: Rogers Centre

World Series titles: 2 (1993, 1992)

2015 regular season record: 93-69

Most home runs: Josh Donaldson (41)

Most wins by a pitcher: Mark Buehrle (15)

How they qualified: Won American League East division

- -

TEXAS RANGERS

Manager: Jeff Banister

Stadium: Globe Life Park in Arlington

World Series titles: 88-74

2015 regular season record:

Most home runs: Prince Fielder, Mitch Moreland (23)

Most wins by a pitcher: Colby Lewis (17)

How they qualified: Won American League West division

- -

NEW YORK YANKEES

Manager: Joe Girardi

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

World Series titles: 27 (1923, 1927-28, 1932, 1936-39, 1941, 1943, 1947, 1949-53, 1956, 1958, 1961-62, 1977-78, 1996, 1998-00, 2009)

2015 regular season record: 87-75

Most home runs: Alex Rodriguez (33)

Most wins by a pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi (14)

How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card berth

- -

HOUSTON ASTROS

Manager: A. J. Hinch

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

World Series titles: None

2015 regular season record: 86-76

Most home runs: Evan Gattis (27)

Most wins by a pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (20)

How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card berth

- -

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Manager: Mike Matheny

Stadium: Busch Stadium

World Series titles: 11 (1926, 1931, 1934, 1942, 1944, 1946, 1964, 1967, 1982, 2006, 2011)

2015 regular season record: 100-62

Most home runs: Matt Carpenter (28)

Most wins by a pitcher: Michael Wacha (17)

How they qualified: Won National League Central division

- -

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Manager: Don Mattingly

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

World Series titles: 6 (*1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988)

2015 regular season record:

Most home runs: Adrian Gonzalez (28)

Most wins by a pitcher: Zack Greinke (19)

How they qualified: Won National League West division

(*) As Brooklyn Dodgers

- -

NEW YORK METS

Manager: Terry Collins

Stadium: Citi Field

World Series titles: 2 (1986, 1969)

2015 regular season record:

Most home runs: Lucas Duda (27)

Most wins by a pitcher: Bartolo Colon (14)

How they qualified: Won National League East division

- -

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Manager: Clint Hurdle

Stadium: PNC Park

World Series titles: 5 (1979, 1971, 1060, 1925, 1909)

2015 regular season record:

Most home runs: Pedro Alvarez (27)

Most wins by a pitcher: Gerrit Cole (19)

How they qualified: Secured National League Wild Card berth

- -

CHICAGO CUBS

Manager: Joe Maddon

Stadium: Wrigley Field

World Series titles: 2 (1908, 1907)

2015 regular season record:

Most home runs: Anthony Rizzo (31)

Most wins by a pitcher: Jake Arrieta (22)

How they qualified: Secured National League Wild Card berth

- -