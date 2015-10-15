FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series
#Sports News
October 15, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2015 regular season record: 95-67

Most home runs (regular season): Kendrys Morales, Mike Moustakas (22)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez (13)

How they qualified: Won AL Central division, beat Houston 3-2 in AL Division Series

- -

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Manager: John Gibbons

Stadium: Rogers Centre

World Series titles: 2 (1993, 1992)

2015 regular season record: 93-69

Most home runs (regular season): Josh Donaldson (41)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): David Price (18)

How they qualified: Won AL East division, beat Texas 3-2 in AL Division Series

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

