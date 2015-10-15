Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:
Manager: Ned Yost
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
World Series titles: 1 (1985)
2015 regular season record: 95-67
Most home runs (regular season): Kendrys Morales, Mike Moustakas (22)
Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez (13)
How they qualified: Won AL Central division, beat Houston 3-2 in AL Division Series
Manager: John Gibbons
Stadium: Rogers Centre
World Series titles: 2 (1993, 1992)
2015 regular season record: 93-69
Most home runs (regular season): Josh Donaldson (41)
Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): David Price (18)
How they qualified: Won AL East division, beat Texas 3-2 in AL Division Series
