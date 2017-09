Profiles of teams in National League Championship Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:

NEW YORK METS

Manager: Terry Collins

Stadium: Citi Field

World Series titles: 2 (1986, 1969)

2015 regular season record: 90-72

Most home runs: Lucas Duda (27)

Most wins by a pitcher: Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom (14)

How they qualified: Won NL East division, beat Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in NL Division Series

- -

CHICAGO CUBS

Manager: Joe Maddon

Stadium: Wrigley Field

World Series titles: 2 (1908, 1907)

2015 regular season record: 97-65

Most home runs: Anthony Rizzo (31)

Most wins by a pitcher: Jake Arrieta (22)

How they qualified: Secured NL Wild Card berth, beat Houston Astros 3-2 in NL Division Series