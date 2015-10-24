Resourceful Royals make most of chances to advance

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (left) celebrates with catcher Salvador Perez (right) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the ALCS at Kauffman Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two big plays turned the tide for the Kansas City Royals in their American League pennant-clinching 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday... a contested home run and a daring dash around the bases.

Mike Moustakas lined a second-inning shot to right field off Jays starter David Price that was ruled a home run, though replays showed the fan who caught the ball might have reached over the top of the fence in pursuit of a prized souvenir.

Play was halted for a video review, which could have decided there was interference and placed Moustakas on second base with a ground rule double instead of the home run that made it 2-0 following Ben Zobrist’s first-inning homer.

However, the review determined there was not clear enough evidence to overturn the on-field ruling and the round-tripper stood.

In a game that was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, that Moustakas call proved to have a huge say on the outcome of the contest.

Then came the stunning game-winning run in the eighth when Lorenzo Cain raced home all the way from first base on a single down the right field line by Eric Hosmer as outfielder Jose Bautista threw toward second base to hold Hosmer at first.

Royals manager Ned Yost said there were three contributers to the pivotal play, citing third base coach Mike Jirschele along with Cain and Hosmer.

”Jirschele made the read on the field. He did his homework,“ Yost said. ”That was a huge send right there.

”It worked because Hoz made a big turn coming around first base. It worked because Lorenzo Cain never slowed down. He didn’t just take for granted that he was going to third base.

“And Jirschele knew that in those situations Bautista comes up and fires to second base and he was waving him all along. It was a huge send by Jirsch. It worked because Hoz ran the bases hard and because Cain ran the bases hard.”

Said Cain: ”I wasn’t expecting to score. I thought for sure they were coming home, cutting the ball off.

“Outstanding job by Jirschele.”