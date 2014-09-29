MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of Wild Card and Division Series games in the 2014 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Wild Card

Sept. 30 - (American League) Oakland at Kansas City

Oct. 1 - (National League) San Francisco at Pittsburgh

- -

American League Division Series

Los Angeles Angels vs. AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 2 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 5 - at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 6 * at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 8 * at Los Angeles

- -

Baltimore vs. Detroit

Oct. 2 - at Baltimore

Oct. 3 - at Baltimore

Oct. 5 - at Detroit

Oct. 6 * at Detroit

Oct. 8 * at Baltimore

- - - -

National League Division Series

Washington vs. Wild Card winner

Oct. 3 - at Washington

Oct. 4 - at Washington

Oct. 6 - at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 7 * at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 9 * at Washington

- -

St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 4 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 6 - at St. Louis

Oct. 7 * at St. Louis

Oct. 9 * at Los Angeles

- -

(*) if necessary