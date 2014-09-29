MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of Wild Card and Division Series games in the 2014 Major League Baseball playoffs.
Wild Card
Sept. 30 - (American League) Oakland at Kansas City
Oct. 1 - (National League) San Francisco at Pittsburgh
American League Division Series
Los Angeles Angels vs. AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 2 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 5 - at AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 6 * at AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 8 * at Los Angeles
Baltimore vs. Detroit
Oct. 2 - at Baltimore
Oct. 3 - at Baltimore
Oct. 5 - at Detroit
Oct. 6 * at Detroit
Oct. 8 * at Baltimore
National League Division Series
Washington vs. Wild Card winner
Oct. 3 - at Washington
Oct. 4 - at Washington
Oct. 6 - at NL Wild Card winner
Oct. 7 * at NL Wild Card winner
Oct. 9 * at Washington
St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 4 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 6 - at St. Louis
Oct. 7 * at St. Louis
Oct. 9 * at Los Angeles
(*) if necessary
