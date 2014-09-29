FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schedule of Wild Card and Division Series games in the 2014 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Wild Card

Sept. 30 - (American League) Oakland at Kansas City

Oct. 1 - (National League) San Francisco at Pittsburgh

- -

American League Division Series

Los Angeles Angels vs. AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 2 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 5 - at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 6 * at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 8 * at Los Angeles

- -

Baltimore vs. Detroit

Oct. 2 - at Baltimore

Oct. 3 - at Baltimore

Oct. 5 - at Detroit

Oct. 6 * at Detroit

Oct. 8 * at Baltimore

- - - -

National League Division Series

Washington vs. Wild Card winner

Oct. 3 - at Washington

Oct. 4 - at Washington

Oct. 6 - at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 7 * at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 9 * at Washington

- -

St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct. 3 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 4 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 6 - at St. Louis

Oct. 7 * at St. Louis

Oct. 9 * at Los Angeles

- -

(*) if necessary

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.