MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of one-game Wild Card playoff and best-of-five Division Series games in the 2015 Major League Baseball postseason.
Wild Card
Oct. 6 (American League) Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Oct. 7 (National League) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
American League Division Series
Kansas City Royals v AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 8 - at Kansas City
Oct. 9 - at Kansas City
Oct. 11 - at AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 12 * at AL Wild Card winner
Oct. 14 * at Kansas City
Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
Oct. 8 - at Toronto
Oct. 9 - at Toronto
Oct. 11 - at Texas
Oct. 12 * at Texas
Oct. 14 * at Toronto
National League Division Series
St. Louis Cardinals v NL Wild Card winner
Oct. 9 - at St. Louis
Oct. 10 - at St. Louis
Oct. 12 - at NL Wild Card winner
Oct. 13 * at NL Wild Card winner
Oct. 15 * at St. Louis
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets
Oct. 9 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 10 - at Los Angeles
Oct. 12 - at New York
Oct. 13 * at New York
Oct. 15 * at Los Angeles
(*) if necessary
