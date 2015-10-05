MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of one-game Wild Card playoff and best-of-five Division Series games in the 2015 Major League Baseball postseason.

Wild Card

Oct. 6 (American League) Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Oct. 7 (National League) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

- -

American League Division Series

Kansas City Royals v AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 8 - at Kansas City

Oct. 9 - at Kansas City

Oct. 11 - at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 12 * at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 14 * at Kansas City

- -

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers

Oct. 8 - at Toronto

Oct. 9 - at Toronto

Oct. 11 - at Texas

Oct. 12 * at Texas

Oct. 14 * at Toronto

- -

National League Division Series

St. Louis Cardinals v NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 9 - at St. Louis

Oct. 10 - at St. Louis

Oct. 12 - at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 13 * at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 15 * at St. Louis

- -

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

Oct. 9 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 10 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 12 - at New York

Oct. 13 * at New York

Oct. 15 * at Los Angeles

- -

(*) if necessary