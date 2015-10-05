FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MLB Wild Card and Division Series playoff schedule
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
#Sports News
October 5, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schedule of one-game Wild Card playoff and best-of-five Division Series games in the 2015 Major League Baseball postseason.

Wild Card

Oct. 6 (American League) Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Oct. 7 (National League) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

- -

American League Division Series

Kansas City Royals v AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 8 - at Kansas City

Oct. 9 - at Kansas City

Oct. 11 - at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 12 * at AL Wild Card winner

Oct. 14 * at Kansas City

- -

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers

Oct. 8 - at Toronto

Oct. 9 - at Toronto

Oct. 11 - at Texas

Oct. 12 * at Texas

Oct. 14 * at Toronto

- -

National League Division Series

St. Louis Cardinals v NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 9 - at St. Louis

Oct. 10 - at St. Louis

Oct. 12 - at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 13 * at NL Wild Card winner

Oct. 15 * at St. Louis

- -

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

Oct. 9 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 10 - at Los Angeles

Oct. 12 - at New York

Oct. 13 * at New York

Oct. 15 * at Los Angeles

- -

(*) if necessary

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

