Oct 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning during game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) makes a catch for the second out of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants during game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (L) and catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrate their win over the San Francisco Giants in game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) is tagged out at second base by San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) after attempting to reach second base on a single during the sixth inning during game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 8, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Travis Wood (37) acknowledges fans with a curtain call after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning during game two of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Chicago Cubs rocked Jeff Samardzija for four early runs on Saturday en route to a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series.

Chicago needs one more win to claim their second successive trip to the NL Championship Series and a meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers or Washington Nationals.

Travis Wood, the second of six Cubs pitchers, earned the victory and belted a solo home run before an overflow crowd of 42,392 at Wrigley Field.

Aroldis Chapman worked a one-two-three ninth, striking out two, for his second save in two NLDS games.

Samardzija, who pitched for the Cubs between 2008-14, took the loss. He lasted two innings -- the shortest outing of his career -- before being pulled for a pinch hitter.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks delivered a two-run single to ignite the Cubs' three-run second inning before departing in the fourth after taking an Angel Pagan line drive off his pitching arm.

Chicago's Dexter Fowler fouled off three pitches before ripping a leadoff double to right in the first inning. He scored on Ben Zobrist's two-out bloop single to right.

The Cubs hastened Samardzija's departure as Jason Heyward belted a leadoff double, Javier Baez walked and Willson Contreras lined a base hit to right to load the bases with none out in the second.

Hendricks, a .138 hitter during the regular season, singled to shallow center to bring home Heyward and Baez for a 3-0 lead.

Contreras reached third on Fowler's sacrifice and came home on Kris Bryant's base hit to right.

The Giants replied with two runs in the third while pulling Samardzija early for a pinch hitter.

Joe Panik doubled to lead off and scored on pinch hitter Gregor Blanco's two-base hit to center. Blanco later scored on Brandon Belt's two-out sacrifice to center.

Samardzija allowed four runs, six hits, walked one and struck out one in two innings. Right-hander George Kontos entered in relief in the third.

Hendricks' outing ended with two out in the fourth. He threw several warm-up pitches after being struck, but was deemed unable to continue and was replaced by Wood. Hendricks worked 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and four hits.

Wood launched a first-pitch home run with one out in the fourth inning -- his first in postseason play -- for a 5-2 Cubs lead.