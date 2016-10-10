Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate the win at the end of game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays won 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the winning run against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Keone Kela throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the 9th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson hits a double against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar cannot catch a ball hit for a two-run double by Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland (not pictured) in the 6th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) scores the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) in the 10th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) slides in to score the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in 2016 ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (right) celebrates with second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning during game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - A throwing error by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor in the bottom of the 10th inning allowed the winning run to score, and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the American League Division Series with a 7-6 victory on Sunday.

Josh Donaldson led off the bottom of the 10th with a double to right center against Matt Bush (0-1), who was pitching his third inning.

Edwin Encarnacion, who had three RBIs in the game, was walked intentionally before Jose Bautista struck out.

Russell Martin then grounded to shortstop and while Elvis Andrus fielded the ball and threw to second to force Encarnacion, Odor's relay throw to first was wide for an error.

First baseman Mitch Moreland knocked down the ball, then recovered and threw toward the plate, but Donaldson slid home with the winning run as the ball eluded catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Encarnacion and Martin homered for the Blue Jays. Odor and Andrus homered for the Rangers.

Rangers starter Colby Lewis allowed five hits, including two home runs, and five runs in two-plus innings.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez was removed for Joe Biagini with two outs in the sixth after giving up a walk to Odor and a single to Jonathan Lucroy.

Sanchez was charged with six runs (four earned) on three hits, including two home runs, and four walks.

Mitch Moreland greeted Biagini with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving center fielder Kevin Pillar to give the Rangers a 6-5 lead.

The Blue Jays tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth.

Toronto closer Roberto Osuna (1-0) retired all six batters he faced in the ninth and 10th to earn the win.

The Rangers scored without a hit in the first inning. Carlos Gomez led off with a walk, stole second, took third when Ian Desmond grounded out to the catcher and scored when Carlos Beltran grounded out to the pitcher.

The Blue Jays came back with three runs in the bottom of the first when Ezequiel Carrera led off with a single and scored when Encarnacion hit his third home run of the postseason and sixth of his career.

Martin made the score 3-1 with his first homer of the postseason and the fifth of his career before Andrus led off the third with a homer to cut Toronto's lead to 3-2.

Carrera started the bottom of the third with a single, stole second, and scored on Donaldson's ground-rule double to right.

Right-hander Tony Barnette replaced Lewis and gave up an RBI single to put Toronto ahead 5-2 before Odor hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 5-4.