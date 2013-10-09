FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigers battle back to force Game Five decider
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 9, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Tigers battle back to force Game Five decider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8, 2013; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers players Jose Iglesias (1) , Austin Jackson (middle) and Torii Hunter (right) celebrate after game four of the American League divisional series playoff baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers flirted with elimination all night but battled back to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 and force a deciding Game Five in their American League Division Series on Tuesday.

The victory over the visiting A’s tied the best-of-five series at 2-2 and set up a do-or-die showdown in Oakland on Thursday with the winner advancing to the AL Championship Series.

Detroit overcame a 3-0 deficit with a three-run home run in the fifth inning by Jhonny Peralta, and then came back from 4-3 down in the seventh on a home run by Victor Martinez and a broken bat RBI single by Austin Jackson that put them ahead 5-4.

But the Tigers looked set to fall behind once again in the eighth as Game One starter Max Scherzer, pitching in relief, found himself mired in a bases-loaded, no-out jam.

Scherzer, who would be credited with the win, struck out Josh Reddick and Stephen Vogt, then retired pinch-hitter Alberto Callaspo on a line out to center to protect the one-run lead and send the nervous Comerica Park fans into delirium.

The Tigers added three runs in the bottom of the eighth for some much-needed breathing room but Oakland still had some fight left and scored a pair of runs in the ninth on a single by Yoenis Cespedes.

Detroit’s Joaquin Benoit then struck out potential tying run Seth Smith for the final out to seal the win.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.