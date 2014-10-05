Orioles complete sweep of Tigers to reach ALCS

Oct 5, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy (2), third baseman Ryan Flaherty (3) and second baseman Jonathan Schoop (6) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers in game three of the 2014 ALDS baseball playoff game at Comerica Park. The Orioles move on to the ALCS with 2-1 win over the Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT (Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday that gave them a three-game sweep of their best-of-five Division Series.

Orioles starter Bud Norris and two relievers combined to hold the home team to four hits, and slugger Nelson Cruz provided the offensive support with a two-run homer in the sixth off Tigers’ left-hander David Price.

The victory lifted the AL East champions to the ALCS for the first time since 1997 as they pursue their first World Series appearance in 31 years.

Baltimore will face either the top-seeded Los Angeles Angels or the wild card Kansas City Royals in the best-of-seven league championship series that sends the winner to the Fall Classic.