(The Sports Xchange) - Francisco Lindor drove in what became the winning run in the third inning, and reliever Andrew Miller put on an overpowering display of pitching late in the contest as the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in Game Two of the American League Championship Series in Cleveland on Saturday.

Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The scene now shifts to Toronto for Game Three on Monday night.

Miller pitched the seventh and eighth innings and struck out five of the six batters he faced. He also pitched in the Indians win in Game One on Friday. In those two appearances Miller pitched 3 2/3 hitless innings, striking out 10 with no walks.

The tall left-hander came in to start the seventh inning and struck out three men in a row. He retired the side in order in the eighth inning, with two more strikeouts.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Tomlin allowed one run on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up the save.

The three Cleveland relievers combined to retire all 10 batters they faced.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ, a 20-game winner during the regular season, pitched five innings and gave up both Cleveland runs.

Tomlin pitched five-plus solid innings in the Indians' AL Division Series-clinching game in Boston on Oct. 10, and he was just as effective in this game.

The Indians gave him an early 1-0 lead when Carlos Santana led off the second inning by hitting a line drive that just made it over the 17-foot left field wall for a home run.

Tomlin retired seven of the first eight batters he faced, but with one out in the third inning Darwin Barney singled. Tomlin retired Ezequiel Carrera on a groundout, but Barney advanced to second. Josh Donaldson then sliced a double into the right-field corner, scoring Barney with the tying run.

The Indians took the lead back in the third inning. Roberto Perez led off with a walk, and he was forced on at second on a grounder hit by Rajai Davis. Davis, who led the American League with 43 stolen bases, stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch.

Happ retired Jason Kipnis on a fly out to shallow left field. But Lindor lined a single through the middle, scoring Davis and giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.

