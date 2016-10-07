Beer can throwing fan turns himself in

(Reuters) - The baseball fan who threw a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kim Hyun-soo during Tuesday's wildcard playoff game turned himself into Toronto authorities on Thursday, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning as Kim pursued afly ball in left field. The can flew past his head.

Toronto police released a photo of the fan, who submitted himself to the police after his image went viral.

He was charged with one count of mischief and is scheduled to appear in court in November, the Toronto Sun reported. The Blue Jays issued an apology and said they planned to increase security at the Rogers Center.

Toronto beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 in the first game of their American League Divisional Series in Arlington on Thursday.