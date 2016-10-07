FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Beer can throwing fan turns himself in
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Beer can throwing fan turns himself in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The baseball fan who threw a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kim Hyun-soo during Tuesday's wildcard playoff game turned himself into Toronto authorities on Thursday, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning as Kim pursued afly ball in left field. The can flew past his head.

Toronto police released a photo of the fan, who submitted himself to the police after his image went viral.

He was charged with one count of mischief and is scheduled to appear in court in November, the Toronto Sun reported. The Blue Jays issued an apology and said they planned to increase security at the Rogers Center.

Toronto beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 in the first game of their American League Divisional Series in Arlington on Thursday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.