MLB expanding playoff format for 2012

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) is expanding its postseason format by two teams to 10 in 2012, a decision that establishes a one-game playoff between wild card teams in both the American and National leagues.
The changes announced on Friday mark the first amendment to MLB’s postseason since a six-division, eight-team structure was put into place for the 1995 season when wild card teams were introduced.
The two wild card teams in each league will play a one-game series with the winner advancing to the best-of-five league division series along with the three division champions.
“This change increases the rewards of a division championship and allows two additional markets to experience playoff baseball each year, all while maintaining the most exclusive postseason in professional sports,” MLB Commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement.
For 2012 only, the division series will open with two home games for lower seeds, followed by up to three home games for higher seeds.
The one-year change eliminates a travel day prior to a decisive Game Five and was necessary because the 2012 regular season schedule was announced before the agreement on the new playoff format was reached.
