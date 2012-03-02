FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MLB expanding playoff format for 2012
March 2, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

MLB expanding playoff format for 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig speaks at a news conference in New York, November 22, 2011, to announce a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with the players that will allow play to continue uninterrupted through the 2016 season. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) is expanding its postseason format by two teams to 10 in 2012, a decision that establishes a one-game playoff between wild card teams in both the American and National leagues.

The changes announced on Friday mark the first amendment to MLB’s postseason since a six-division, eight-team structure was put into place for the 1995 season when wild card teams were introduced.

The two wild card teams in each league will play a one-game series with the winner advancing to the best-of-five league division series along with the three division champions.

“This change increases the rewards of a division championship and allows two additional markets to experience playoff baseball each year, all while maintaining the most exclusive postseason in professional sports,” MLB Commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement.

For 2012 only, the division series will open with two home games for lower seeds, followed by up to three home games for higher seeds.

The one-year change eliminates a travel day prior to a decisive Game Five and was necessary because the 2012 regular season schedule was announced before the agreement on the new playoff format was reached.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

