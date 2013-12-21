Choo agrees to seven-year deal with Texas: reports

(Reuters) - South Korean free agent outfielder Choo Shin-soo has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Texas Rangers, who were looking for more power at the plate, Major League Baseball’s website said on Saturday.

The deal, which has not been confirmed by the Rangers, is worth about $130 million, according to Texas media. It is subject to Choo passing a physical.

Texas beat out the New York Yankees for the sought-after outfielder, who could be introduced as a Ranger next week, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Choo, 31, will likely be the Rangers’ leadoff batter and play left field.

One of the top leadoff hitters in the Major Leagues last season, he will team with Prince Fielder, who was acquired earlier from Detroit, in a revamped Texas offense.

Choo spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds, hitting .285 with 21 home runs, 54 runs batted in, and 107 runs scored. He previously played for the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians and has a career batting average of .288 in nine Major League seasons.