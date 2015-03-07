FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Darvish considering season-ending surgery
March 7, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Injured Darvish considering season-ending surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Talented Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish is considering season-ending surgery after tests revealed he has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the Rangers said on Saturday.

The All-Star right-hander from Japan and the Rangers will seek other opinions, including the possibility of Tommy John surgery which would end his season, before make a final decision, the Major League Baseball team said.

The procedure is named after the first baseball player to undergo the surgery in 1974, major league pitcher Tommy John.

“I will be disappointed if I have to miss the season, but I want to look at all options, including getting a second opinion, before I make a final decision,” Darvish said in a statement.

Darvish left his spring training debut after one inning on Thursday. He missed the final seven weeks of last season due to mild inflammation in his right elbow after posting a 10-7 record.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
