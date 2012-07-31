FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Dempster from Cubs
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 31, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Rangers acquire starting pitcher Dempster from Cubs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ryan Dempster follows through on a pitch to the New York Mets in the first inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers acquired veteran starting pitcher Ryan Dempster from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for two prospects in an effort to boost a rotation that has been hit by injury and inconsistency.

In exchange for the two-time All-Star, the American League West-leading Rangers sent minor leaguers Christian Villanueva and Kyle Hendricks to the Cubs, the teams said on Tuesday in separate statements.

Dempster, 35, is 5-5 with a 2.25 earned run average (ERA) in 16 games for the Cubs in the 2012 Major League Baseball season. He owns a career 117-121 record with a 4.31 ERA over 535 games (310 starts) with Florida, Cincinnati and Chicago.

The right-hander, who was scheduled to start for the Cubs later on Tuesday, was drafted by Texas in the third round of the 1995 draft but was traded to Florida a year later.

The two-time defending American League champion Rangers lost starting pitcher Colby Lewis for the season due to injury while three-time All-Star Roy Oswalt has allowed at least 11 hits in three of his last five starts.

Hendricks is a right-handed pitcher who is 5-8 with a 2.82 ERA and two complete games with High-A Myrtle Beach this season while Villanueva, a third baseman, has a .285 batting average with 10 home runs and 59 runs batted in for the same team.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.