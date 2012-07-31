Rangers acquire starting pitcher Dempster from Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ryan Dempster follows through on a pitch to the New York Mets in the first inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers acquired veteran starting pitcher Ryan Dempster from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for two prospects in an effort to boost a rotation that has been hit by injury and inconsistency.

In exchange for the two-time All-Star, the American League West-leading Rangers sent minor leaguers Christian Villanueva and Kyle Hendricks to the Cubs, the teams said on Tuesday in separate statements.

Dempster, 35, is 5-5 with a 2.25 earned run average (ERA) in 16 games for the Cubs in the 2012 Major League Baseball season. He owns a career 117-121 record with a 4.31 ERA over 535 games (310 starts) with Florida, Cincinnati and Chicago.

The right-hander, who was scheduled to start for the Cubs later on Tuesday, was drafted by Texas in the third round of the 1995 draft but was traded to Florida a year later.

The two-time defending American League champion Rangers lost starting pitcher Colby Lewis for the season due to injury while three-time All-Star Roy Oswalt has allowed at least 11 hits in three of his last five starts.

Hendricks is a right-handed pitcher who is 5-8 with a 2.82 ERA and two complete games with High-A Myrtle Beach this season while Villanueva, a third baseman, has a .285 batting average with 10 home runs and 59 runs batted in for the same team.