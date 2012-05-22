Rangers put Feliz on DL, search for replacement

Texas Rangers' pitcher Yu Darvish from Japan throws to the first baseman during their MLB American League baseball game against Seattle Mariners in Seattle, Washington, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

(Reuters) - The division-leading Texas Rangers face a nervous wait for Neftali Feliz to recover fitness after placing the starting pitcher on the disabled list on Monday.

The 24-year-old Feliz has a sprained ligament in his right elbow that will keep him out at least through the All Star Break and possibly longer.

Feliz, who spent the last two years as the team’s closer before joining the starting rotation this season, is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA.

The Rangers entered Monday night with a five-game lead in the American League West, but they will now have to look for ways to compensate for their loss.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels indicated the team may even consider signing a free agent.

“Everything is on the table,” Daniels told the Rangers website (texas.rangers.mlb.com).

“Obviously he’s going to be down for a little while. We’re going to review our options and see where we are going to go from here.”