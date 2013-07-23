Rangers acquire starting pitcher Garza from Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Garza throws to an Atlanta Braves batter in the second inning at their MLB National League baseball game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers traded some young talent to the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Matt Garza on Monday, adding a quality pitcher to bolster their quest for another shot at the World Series.

The Rangers, American League champions in 2010 and 2011, were ousted in the one-game, wild card playoff last year by the Baltimore Orioles and currently stand three games behind the Oakland A’s in the AL West race.

Texas (54-44) sent slugging prospect Mike Olt, as well as pitchers Justin Grimm and C.J. Edwards, plus two players to be named.

In return, the Rangers got Garza, 29, who went 6-1 with a 3.17 earned run average in 11 starts for the rebuilding Cubs (43-53) after starting the season on the disabled list with a strained muscle.

Garza, who can be a free agent after the season, has been red-hot on the mound, posting a 5-0 record with a 1.24 ERA in his past six starts.

The 24-year-old Olt, taken with the 49th overall pick in the 2010 draft, missed the month of May dealing with blurred vision but has come back to bat .247 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in over 45 games since his return.

Grimm is 7-7 with a bloated 6.37 ERA in 17 starts this season, while 21-year-old Edwards, 21, was 8-2 with a 1.83 ERA in 18 starts at Class A Hickory.