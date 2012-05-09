Rangers' Hamilton belts four home runs against Orioles

(Reuters) - Texas outfielder Josh Hamilton blasted four home runs to tie the Major League Baseball record and had eight RBIs in a prodigious night at the plate in Baltimore as the Rangers routed the Orioles 10-3 on Tuesday.
Hamilton, the 2010 American League MVP, hit four two-run homers in the game to lift his season total to 14 roundtrippers and 36 RBIs, to go along with a .406 batting average.
He became the 16th Major League player to achieve the long-ball feat, and the first since Carlos Delgado did it in September 2003 for the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Other than being in the World Series, the highlight of my big-league career,” Hamilton told reporters. “I’ve never hit three in a game before, and what a blessing that was. Then to hit four is just an awesome feeling.”
Hamilton, who also doubled to go 5-for-5 in the game, also set an American League record with 18 total bases in the contest.
“Amazing,” said Rangers manager Ron Washington. “History was witnessed tonight.”
The slugger, who can become a free agent after this season, homered in the first and third off Baltimore starter Jake Arrieta, connected in the seventh off reliever Zach Phillips and finished up by driving a shot over the center-field wall against Darren O‘Day.
