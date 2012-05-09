FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rangers' Hamilton belts four home runs against Orioles
#Sports News
May 9, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Rangers' Hamilton belts four home runs against Orioles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas Rangers batter Josh Hamilton (32) warms up on deck against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - Texas outfielder Josh Hamilton blasted four home runs to tie the Major League Baseball record and had eight RBIs in a prodigious night at the plate in Baltimore as the Rangers routed the Orioles 10-3 on Tuesday.

Hamilton, the 2010 American League MVP, hit four two-run homers in the game to lift his season total to 14 roundtrippers and 36 RBIs, to go along with a .406 batting average.

He became the 16th Major League player to achieve the long-ball feat, and the first since Carlos Delgado did it in September 2003 for the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Other than being in the World Series, the highlight of my big-league career,” Hamilton told reporters. “I’ve never hit three in a game before, and what a blessing that was. Then to hit four is just an awesome feeling.”

Hamilton, who also doubled to go 5-for-5 in the game, also set an American League record with 18 total bases in the contest.

“Amazing,” said Rangers manager Ron Washington. “History was witnessed tonight.”

The slugger, who can become a free agent after this season, homered in the first and third off Baltimore starter Jake Arrieta, connected in the seventh off reliever Zach Phillips and finished up by driving a shot over the center-field wall against Darren O‘Day.

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
