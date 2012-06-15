FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rangers' Hamilton in hospital with virus
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Rangers' Hamilton in hospital with virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Rangers batter Josh Hamilton stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of a doubleheader during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton has been hospitalized with an intestinal virus that is not considered serious, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

The 31-year-old slugger, who began experiencing virus symptoms on Friday, is receiving fluids and is expected to be released in 12-24 hours, according to a report posted on the team’s website.

The 2010 American League (AL) most valuable player and four-time All-Star is hitting .330 with a league-leading 22 home runs and 62 runs batted in for the AL West-leading Rangers.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.