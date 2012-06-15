Rangers' Hamilton in hospital with virus

Texas Rangers batter Josh Hamilton stands on deck before batting against the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of a doubleheader during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton has been hospitalized with an intestinal virus that is not considered serious, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

The 31-year-old slugger, who began experiencing virus symptoms on Friday, is receiving fluids and is expected to be released in 12-24 hours, according to a report posted on the team’s website.

The 2010 American League (AL) most valuable player and four-time All-Star is hitting .330 with a league-leading 22 home runs and 62 runs batted in for the AL West-leading Rangers.