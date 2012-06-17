Hamilton released from hospital, may play on Monday

Texas Rangers batter Josh Hamilton strikes out during the ninth inning of his MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton was released from hospital on Saturday, a day after being admitted with an intestinal virus.

The 31-year-old slugger was expected to work out on Sunday and could be back in the lineup on Monday when the Rangers play in San Diego, the team said.

“He’s coming to punch the clock, but he won’t be in the line-up,” manager Ron Washington told reporters.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready to go when we get to San Diego.”

The 2010 American League (AL) Most Valuable Player and four-times All Star is hitting .330 with a league-leading 22 home runs and 62 runs batted in for the AL West-leading Rangers.