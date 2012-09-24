FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamilton back in Texas lineup with sinus issue solved
September 25, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Hamilton back in Texas lineup with sinus issue solved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton wears a fake moustache during a warm-up session ahead of their MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Five-time All-Star Josh Hamilton returned to the Texas Rangers lineup on Monday after missing five games with a sinus problem that had been affecting his vision, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said.

He was diagnosed with ocular keratitis, a condition that impacts the cornea and the vision, which was caused by Hamilton having too much caffeine, energy drinks and medications for other ailments, according to a report on the team’s website.

“All of those things compounded and made it worse,” Hamilton told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.

Hamilton, who is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 42 this season, will be expected to provide an immediate boost to a Rangers team that enters Monday’s game leading the American League with 10 games left in the regular season.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

