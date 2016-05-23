Rangers OF Hamilton to have season-ending surgery

(The Sports Xchange) - Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton will undergo left knee surgery next month that is expected to sideline him the rest of the season, the Rangers Radio Network reported Monday.

Hamilton made his decision after receiving a second opinion, the network said, with the operation scheduled for June 8.

Hamilton, 35, underwent two procedures on his knee in 2015 when he played in just 50 games.

He began a rehab assignment in April, but more problems with his knee arose. He is already on the 60-day disabled list.

A five-time All-Star and the 2010 American League MVP, Hamilton hit .253 with eight homers in his limited action for Texas last season after batting .263 with 10 homers in 89 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.

Hamilton's five-year, $125 million contract expires after the 2017 season. He is making $30 million this season and next season, although the Angels are paying a good portion of that.