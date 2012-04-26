Rangers offense wakes up to batter Yankees

Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Nathan pitches against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - A day after Yu Darvish dominated the Yankees from the mound, Texas turned their offense loose to secure another win over their visitors from New York as the Rangers continued their hot start to the season with a 7-3 win.

Japan’s Darvish baffled the Yankees in a shutout effort on Tuesday, but it was the bats of the Major League-leading Rangers that got the job done on Wednesday to wrap up their three-game series.

”We’re doing everything well,“ Texas manager Ron Washington told reporters. If you do that you’ll have fun, and we’re having a lot of fun right now.”

Adrian Beltre smashed the first of his team’s three home runs in the second inning, then hit an RBI single in a three-run third to help Texas grab a 4-0 lead.

Beltre finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, the final coming in the sixth where the Rangers (15-4) took a 7-2 lead.

Ian Kinsler also added three hits and two runs scored for Texas.

New York (10-8) pitcher Phil Hughes lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the loss, while Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 to push his batting average to .420.

The Yankees scored two runs in the fourth inning and added another with Raul Ibanez’s homer in the seventh.

Scott Feldman made his first start of the season for the Rangers and gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. Rookie reliever Robbie Ross came on in the fourth and pitched through the sixth to get his fourth win of the season.

“I don’t know what’s going on. It’s a lot of fun, I‘m just enjoying it,” Ross said.