Rangers rip 19 hits in rout of Angels

Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton hits a double to drive in two runs against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

ARLINGTON, Texas (Reuters) - The hard-hitting Texas Rangers flexed their muscles yet again to thump the Los Angeles Angels 13-6 on Sunday and improve their American League-best record.

Red-hot slugger Josh Hamilton, who had hit nine home runs in his last six games, was limited to a single and a double good for three runs, but Nelson Cruz picked up the slack with a grand slam in the third inning to pace a 19-hit Texas attack.

The sold-out crowd at Rangers Ballpark of nearly 47,000 roared their support and for the second time in the series went home happy with a voucher for a free taco, guaranteed once Texas scored their 10th run of the game.

“Everybody up and down the lineup had a tremendous night,” Texas manager Ron Washington told reporters after his club won for the sixth time in their last seven games against the Angels.

Defending league champions Texas (23-12) dealt Jered Weaver his first defeat of the season in taking two of three against the Angels (15-20), a popular preseason choice to challenge the Rangers in the West.

Weaver, aiming to become the first American League pitcher to reach six wins, left with a 5-1 record after yielding 10 hits and eight runs in three and one-third innings on the mound.

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols (R) fails to beat the throw to first as Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland stretches for the ball in the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

“Guys stepped up and had some big hits,” said Hamilton, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games. “And obviously Nellie, with the grand slam, kind of broke things up a little bit.”

The Rangers became the first Major League Baseball team to exceed 200 runs scored this season led by Cruz, who went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and three runs scored. Elvis Andrus also chipped in and enjoyed a 4-for-5 night at the plate.

”It was a big game,“ Cruz said. ”We tried to get on top in the series and we take it against a really tough pitcher.

“Everybody is doing their job, getting on base. Whatever it takes to get on base and drive it, we’ve been doing it.”

Mark Trumbo, Vernon Wells and Kendrys Morales homered for the losers.

The starter and winner for the two-time defending American League champions was Neftali Feliz (3-1). The converted closer pitched six innings and gave up two runs on four hits and struck out five.

“When you have that kind of support, you just attack the hitters,” Feliz said through an interpreter. “I kept my fastball low and all my pitches low.”