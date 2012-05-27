Rangers' outburst gives Darvish win over Blue Jays

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - The Texas offense made it an easy day for starting pitcher Yu Darvish as the Rangers crushed the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

The American League-leading Rangers (30-18) surged for seven runs in the second inning and grabbed a 9-1 advantage by the third to take the pressure off their Japanese ace.

Darvish, who was coming off a sloppy performance against Seattle last week, allowed three runs over five innings to push his record to 7-2.

Ian Kinsler led the charge with four RBIs, Mike Napoli went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored and the Rangers crushed losing Toronto starter Kyle Drabek for nine runs over three innings.

J.P. Arencibia hit two home runs and the Blue Jays (24-24) scored three runs in the final two innings but still lost their fifth successive game.