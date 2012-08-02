Rangers stage thrilling comeback to beat Angels

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Romine throws to first base for the double play as Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus slides in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Elvis Andrus hit a walk-off two-run single to give the Texas Rangers a thrilling 11-10 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings Wednesday.

The Rangers first climbed out of an early 6-0 hole, tying it 7-7 in the ninth, before delivering one last flurry in extra innings where they fell behind 10-7 in the top of the 10th.

Nelson Cruz led off rally with a solo homer and Texas cut the deficit to one run as Andrus came to the plate and provided the heroics with two outs and the bases loaded.

“Our mentality was to win no matter what,” Andrus told reporters after finishing with four hits and three RBIs. “It was a great game for us.”

The victory helped the first-place Rangers (60-43) move four games in front of the hard-charging Angels (57-48) in the American League West.

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus hits a walk-off single to drive in two runs to beat the Los Angeles Angels in the tenth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Los Angeles had won the first two games of the four-game series and were on the verge of inching closer in the division race.

Albert Pujols shone even in defeat, smashing two home runs for the second straight game including his two-run shot that put the visitors up three in the 10th.

Texas Rangers Adrian Beltre (2nd R) hugs his teammate Elvis Andrus (2nd L) after Andrus drove in the winning runs to beat the Los Angeles Angels in the tenth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The bullpen for the Angels could not come through. Ernesto Frieri took the blown save and was charged with four runs in one inning pitched, while Jason Isringhausen surrendered the winning hit.

“There are a lot of things that happened on the defensive side and pitching end that we just didn’t get it done,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “Give those guys credit.”

Texas starter Yu Darvish (11-7) continued his own struggles, allowing seven runs and six walks.

However, the home offense bailed him out with 17 hits. David Murphy and Mike Napoli had three apiece while Ian Kinsler went 3-for-6 with a solo blast in the ninth to force extra innings.