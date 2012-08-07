Red Sox beat up struggling Darvish in win over Rangers

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox showed little mercy to struggling pitcher Yu Darvish as they roughed up the Japanese rookie in a 9-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday.
After a sparkling start to his first campaign in the Majors, which included a spot on the American League All Star Team, Darvish (11-8) has fallen on hard times and is just 1-4 in his last six starts.
“For anybody, when things don’t go right, you naturally feel frustrated,” Darvish told reporters. “A lot of players go through it. It’s important for me not to break, but stay focused. I think I have to bear down and keep grinding it out.”
Boston strung together six runs and 11 hits against him on Monday as Darvish was lifted in the seventh inning where he trailed 6-1.
The Red Sox padded their lead in the eighth with three more runs behind Adrian Gonzalez and Carl Crawford who finished with three RBIs each.
Despite the loss, Texas (63-45) stayed tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Boston (55-55) is trying to climb their way back into contention in the AL East and has now won two in a row.
Boston pitcher Aaron Cook tossed seven solid innings for his first win in more than a month. He had suffered four straight defeats heading into the night but allowed just one run to the Rangers.
The Red Sox offense took care of the rest, recording eight doubles including three from Dustin Pedroia.
“That was fun tonight,” said Jacoby Ellsbury, who scored three times and had three hits. “Guys did a tremendous job of getting on base, getting in good hitter’s counts to drive the ball in. That’s fun for us.”
