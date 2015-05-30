Hamilton laps up Texas homecoming with double blast

May 29, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) hits his second home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Josh Hamilton has returned to Texas with a bang, hitting two home runs in his second game in front of the Arlington crowd as he led the Rangers to a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

One night earlier, Hamilton went 2-for-4 in his first game back in Arlington as a Texas Ranger since 2012. His encore was even better. Receiving welcoming ovations from a partisan crowd, Hamilton blasted a solo home run to right field in the second inning then struck again in the fourth on a blow that snapped a 2-2 tie.

He finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, displaying all the form that made him a five-time All Star.

Hamilton spent five seasons with the Rangers, winning the American League MVP in 2010, before signing with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season.

Prior to this season, the 34-year-old fell prey to old demons and experienced a relapse of a drug addiction that ultimately led to his trade back to Texas.

Hamilton has appeared in just five games in 2015, with the last two being his most dramatic.