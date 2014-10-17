Rangers introduce Banister as new manager

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers introduced Jeff Banister as their new manager on Friday, hoping the former Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach can recreate the team’s winning attitude after missing the postseason the last two years.

Banister replaces Tim Bogar, who served as interim manager for the final 22 games of the 2014 Major League Baseball season after Ron Washington unexpectedly resigned.

“We need players that are multifaceted in a sense that they are capable of meeting the demands of the game,” Banister said during his introductory news conference.

“The game presents different situations every single night. You got to be capable of executing, you got to have the drive, you need to be selfless.”

Banister had been with the Pirates organization for the past 29 years, first as a player and then in a variety of capacities including minor league coach, manager and coordinator, and major league coordinator and coach.

Washington was the Rangers manager since the start of the 2007 MLB season and led the team to World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. The Rangers lost both, including the second one despite twice being a strike away from the title.

Since then, the Rangers have missed the postseason each year, including in 2014 when they went 67-95 and finished with the worst record in the American League.