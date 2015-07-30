Rangers land Hamels in trade with Phillies: reports

Jul 25, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers have acquired starting pitcher Cole Hamels in a multi-player trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday.

The Rangers will also receive left-handed reliever Jake Diekman in exchange for pitcher Matt Harrison, catching prospect Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Nick Williams and minor league pitchers Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff. Neither team has confirmed the move, though Major League Baseball’s website was also reporting the deal. Hamels, 31, has spent his entire career with the Phillies, making his major league debut in 2006.

He helped the team win the World Series in 2008 when he was named MVP, and collected 114 career wins in Philadelphia.