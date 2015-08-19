Three successive homers power Rangers past Mariners

Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz (23) cannot catch a home run hit by Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Moreland (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Texas Rangers hit three successive home runs in a four-pitch sequence against Seattle left-hander Joe Beimel in the seventh inning to break open a close game and roll to a 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Texas led 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh against Beimel when designated hitter Mitch Moreland crushed a two-run homer that just cleared the fence in right.

First baseman Mike Napoli followed with a 446-foot homer to center and then shortstop Elvis Andrus lined a homer to left, giving the Rangers back-to-back-to-back homers for the eighth time in franchise history.

”It was a big inning for us,“ said Moreland, who had three RBIs. ”We had two big innings today and that happened to be a good one late in the ball game.

“It gave us a little extra cushion there, and I was glad I was able to get a decent pitch and get us started. You’ve got to tip your hat to everybody today.”

The last time Texas hit three consecutive homers was May 26, 2012, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It was kind of like I was throwing though mud,” said Beimel, who begun the seventh inning in an ominous tone when he hit lead-off batter Choo Shin-soo.

“I haven’t had my stuff in like a week and a half, I think. Today was definitely no exception.”

Aug 19, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) is congratulated after the game against the Seattle Mariners by catcher Bobby Wilson (8) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Derek Holland, who made his first start for the Rangers since April 10 after recovering from a strained left shoulder muscle, was overshadowed by the outburst.

He allowed two runs on eight hits in 6-1/3 innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Holland did not give up a run until Seattle designated hitter Mark Trumbo homered in the fifth.

He had pitched just one inning before getting hurt in his first start of the season was glad to be back in the mix.

”It’s huge,“ he said. ”I’ve got to go out there every time and help these guys win.

“I’ve got to give them a chance to win, and today I thought I did a good job. I battled.”

Texas scored three runs in the first inning off Seattle left-hander Mike Montgomery with Moreland hitting an RBI single, while Andrus had a two-run single.

Montgomery (4-6) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out three.