Rangers top Tigers, close in on AL West title

Sep 30, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) hits a single to drive in a run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Mike Napoli’s two run home run was the highlight of a four-un third inning as the Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday that moved them to the brink of the American League West title.

The Rangers (86-72) lead the Los Angeles Angels by three games with four to play. The Houston Astros were also three games behind pending the outcome of their game later on Wednesday.

“We got a great team victory,” Napoli said. “We’ll enjoy this and go out there tomorrow and try to execute like we do every day.”

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre hit his 17th home run, a two-run shot that tied the game in the first while catcher Robinson Chirinos hit a solo homer to start the game-winning rally in the third.

Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (13-11) earned the victory, yielding two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5-1/3 innings.

Sep 30, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (7) avoids the tag of Detroit Tigers first baseman Alex Avila (13) as he dives back to first at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas won 6-2. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gallardo gave up a two-run double to Detroit right fielder Tyler Collins in the first inning.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Tigers had other chances to score by putting runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings before Texas manager Jeff Banister went to the bullpen to end the threat in the sixth.

“We put up hits, just not runs,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We didn’t get the hits the timely hits with runners on.”

Sam Dyson and closer Shawn Tolleson then pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

“The bullpen has done a great job all year,” Gallardo said. “We feel pretty confident with those guys coming into the game and closing the door.”