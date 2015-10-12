Tulowitzki keeps Blue Jays alive in ALDS

Oct 11, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (2) celebrates with right fielder Jose Bautista after defeating the Texas Rangers in game three of the ALDS at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Troy Tulowitzki snapped out of his post-season funk with a home run and four RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays stayed alive in the American League Division Series with a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers still lead the series 2-1 with the fourth game scheduled for Monday in Arlington.

Tulowitzki had been 0-for-10 in the series and was dropped to the sixth spot in the batting order for the first time this season.

The move paid off, as the shortstop collected a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning to put Toronto up 2-0.

Tulowitzki, who finished 2-for-3, lashed a three-run homer to left off Texas reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez two innings later.

Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada pitched 6-1/3 innings, allowing just five hits and one run. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The Blue Jays had taken a 1-0 lead in the third against left-hander Martin Perez when catcher Dioner Navarro scored on a double-play grounder from Ryan Goins, then doubled the advantage in the fourth when Tulowitzki drew an RBI walk.

Perez struggled with his command after a promising start and ended up walking three and allowing four runs on six hits before being replaced in the sixth inning.

Four Texas relievers combined to throw 2-2/3 scoreless innings.

Tulowitzki, third baseman Josh Donaldson and center fielder Ryan Pillar collected two hits each for Toronto.

Left fielder Josh Hamilton finished with two of Texas’ five hits.