Toronto bats fire as Blue Jays stave off elimination
#Sports News
October 12, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto bats fire as Blue Jays stave off elimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game four of the ALDS at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Toronto Blue Jays clubbed three home runs, all the first two innings, to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 Monday and even the American League Division Series at two games apiece.

The deciding Game Five will be played Wednesday in Toronto. Neither team has won a home game in the series.

The Blue Jays led all of the majors with 232 home runs during the regular season. After two losses in Toronto, the Jays rediscovered their power stroke in Texas.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki broke open Game Three with a three-run homer in Sunday’s 5-1 Toronto victory.

On Monday, third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Chris Colabello and center fielder Kevin Pillar each went deep with Toronto’s season hanging in the balance for the second consecutive game.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
