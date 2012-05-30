Rangers sign up Oswalt to strengthen rotation

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers agreed terms on a one-year deal for pitcher Roy Oswalt on Tuesday, hoping to strengthen a starting rotation that has been beset by injury.

The 34-year-old Oswalt will sign the contract worth $5 million and begin his Texas tenure in the minor leagues beginning on Saturday.

Oswalt has not pitched since last season when he started 23 games for Philadelphia, while battling back injuries that put him on the disabled list, and will need to work himself into form before appearing for the Rangers.

The American league-leading Rangers (31-19) have a spot open in their pitching rotation after they placed Neftali Feliz on the DL a week ago.

“This is a chance to add quality pitching to our Major League team,” general manager Jon Daniels told the team’s website (texas.rangers.mlb.com).

“He’s motivated, he’s a productive guy and he’s in very good shape. He has something to prove and he wants to win.”

Oswalt is a three-time All Star. He went 9-10 with a 3.69 ERA last season but has twice been a 20-game winner in his career.