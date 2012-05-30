FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rangers sign up Oswalt to strengthen rotation
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 30, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Rangers sign up Oswalt to strengthen rotation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers agreed terms on a one-year deal for pitcher Roy Oswalt on Tuesday, hoping to strengthen a starting rotation that has been beset by injury.

The 34-year-old Oswalt will sign the contract worth $5 million and begin his Texas tenure in the minor leagues beginning on Saturday.

Oswalt has not pitched since last season when he started 23 games for Philadelphia, while battling back injuries that put him on the disabled list, and will need to work himself into form before appearing for the Rangers.

The American league-leading Rangers (31-19) have a spot open in their pitching rotation after they placed Neftali Feliz on the DL a week ago.

“This is a chance to add quality pitching to our Major League team,” general manager Jon Daniels told the team’s website (texas.rangers.mlb.com).

“He’s motivated, he’s a productive guy and he’s in very good shape. He has something to prove and he wants to win.”

Oswalt is a three-time All Star. He went 9-10 with a 3.69 ERA last season but has twice been a 20-game winner in his career.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.