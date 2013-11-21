FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fielder headed to Rangers in exchange for Kinsler
November 21, 2013

Fielder headed to Rangers in exchange for Kinsler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder hits an RBI single against Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers traded Prince Fielder to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Ian Kinsler on Wednesday.

The Tigers are expected to give the Rangers $30 million as well to cover salary discrepancies.

The power-hitting Fielder has played the last two years in Detroit, and batted .279 with 25 home runs and 106 RBIs last season as the Tigers reached the American League Championship Series.

The Tigers lost in the World Series in 2012.

Kinsler had spent his entire eight-year career in Texas while becoming a fixture in the infield.

He hit .277 with 13 homers and 72 RBIs in 2013 but the Rangers failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Texas lost the World Series in 2010 and 2011.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
