Rangers extend manager Washington through 2015

Dec 27, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (left) and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo (right) talk to the media during a press conference at Texas Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports - RTX16V87

(Reuters) - Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington, who twice led the American League team to the World Series and posted 370 wins over the past four seasons, has been given a one-year contract extension through 2015.

The Rangers made the announcement after Monday’s intrasquad game at their spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

Washington’s contract was set to expire after the upcoming season.

Entering his eighth year as Texas manager, Washington has compiled 611 wins, the most ever by a Rangers manager, and his .538 winning percentage is highest for the franchise.

General manager Jon Daniels said there was never a question about an extension for Washington, whose chief disappointments were World Series defeats in 2010 to the San Francisco Giants and in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when the Rangers were twice within one strike of victory.