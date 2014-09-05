Ron Washington resigns as manager of Texas Rangers

Jul 30, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (38) calls to home plate umpire Ed Hickox (not pictured) during the game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas beat New York 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ron Washington has resigned as manager of the last place Texas Rangers for personal reasons, he said in on Friday.

Washington had been the Rangers manager since the start of the 2007 Major League Baseball season and led the team to World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

”I have submitted my resignation from the job I love – managing the Rangers – in order to devote my full attention to addressing an off-the-field personal matter,“ Washington, 62, said in a statement. ”As painful as it is, stepping away from the game is what’s best for me and my family.

“This is in no way related to the disappointing performance of the team this season.”

The Rangers, in the midst of a six-game losing streak, are the first MLB team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this year and are 53-87 with 22 games to play.

Washington went 664-611 with the Rangers, earning more wins victories than any manager in club history. He also enjoyed four consecutive 90-win seasons, three playoff appearances, and back-to-back American League championships.

The team would not comment on why Washington resigned.

“Out of respect for Ron’s privacy, the Rangers will leave any comment on the details to him,” Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said.

“He has left his mark as a teacher, motivator, and leader on this organization. We wish Ron the best as he deals with this matter.”

Bench coach Tim Bogar was named interim manager.